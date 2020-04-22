Rate star Which Hollywood Diva is posing naked in the pillow dress? People

This Hollywood Star just can wear anything – even a pillow!

The Corona-crisis is forcing people around the world, to guard the house, to refrain from contacts. What are the brings about? Creativity and all kinds of crazy idea. So the #pillow challenge is in the network currently viral: This is what you strap a pillow with a belt around the abdomen, so that the construct looks like a dress, and take a picture of it.

A quarantine Trend, the excited, obviously, even the Mega-Stars. You guess which celeb lady has traded in her Haute Couture dresses against a cushion?

The wide hat and the XXL sunglasses won’t hide the beautiful face of this 53-year – old nactress-but the slender, muscular legs!

As long as your legs, is also the list of the Blockbuster, in which she has played: “Monster’s Ball”, “X-Men” and “Cloud Atlas” are just a few of them.

Especially the male viewers, the actress is also known as “Catwoman” known!