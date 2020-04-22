Rate star Which Hollywood Diva is posing naked in the pillow dress? People

This Hollywood Star just can wear anything – even a pillow!
The Corona-crisis is forcing people around the world, to guard the house, to refrain from contacts. What are the brings about? Creativity and all kinds of crazy idea. So the #pillow challenge is in the network currently viral: This is what you strap a pillow with a belt around the abdomen, so that the construct looks like a dress, and take a picture of it.
A quarantine Trend, the excited, obviously, even the Mega-Stars. You guess which celeb lady has traded in her Haute Couture dresses against a cushion?
The wide hat and the XXL sunglasses won’t hide the beautiful face of this 53-year – old nactress-but the slender, muscular legs!
As long as your legs, is also the list of the Blockbuster, in which she has played: “Monster’s Ball”, “X-Men” and “Cloud Atlas” are just a few of them.
Especially the male viewers, the actress is also known as “Catwoman” known!
“data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/unser-gesuchter-ratestar-ist-die-catwoman-201261216-70072900/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> Our sought-rate star is the “Catwoman”Photo: picture alliance / Everett Collection
You have probably guessed by now, which is the Megastar a pillow to a Hammer-dress are: Halle Berry!
The Hollywood Diva writes to the Instagram-Snapshot“You already KNOW you couldn ‘t keep me from the #pillow challenge” (dt. “From the #pillow challenge you couldn’t stop me”).
Well, at the sight of it will complain hardly a …
“data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/unser-gesuchter-ratestar-halle-berry-200078813-70072902/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> Our sought-rate star: Halle Berry, here as a Bond GirlPhoto: dpa Picture-Alliance
