Rain in New York: these are the DVD Highlights of the week – culture: Latest news and reports

Gatsby (Timothée Chalamet) and Chan (Selena Gomez) meet in New York to rain again. (Gravier Productions, Inc., Photo by Jessica Miglio)

A few weeks ago, “by the way”, the autobiography of Woody Allen, appeared in Germany, this has reignited an old discussion again: In the book the 84 portrays-Year-old his views on the abuse of his adoptive daughter, Dylan, which accuses him is his Ex-wife Mia Farrow, in 1992. All denied the accusations, always, and was ultimately acquitted in court, nevertheless, several authors tried to prevent the publication of the book. Also the release of his film “A Rainy Day in New York” was in the Beginning not easy: In the Wake of the MeToo debate had distanced the main performers Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez from the filmmakers and their fees to charity. Amazon Studios, which had produced the Film, refused even to bring the Film to the cinema, which led to a dispute to. In Germany and other European countries, it has been shown yet. Now A Rainy Day in New York “appears” for the home cinema – as well as “Jumanji: The Next Level”, and “Lara”.

“A Rainy Day in New York” (VÖ: 23. April)

“A Rainy Day in New York” is a typical Woody Allen Film: He’s romantic and cheesy and funny at the same time. (Euro Video Media)

For an Interview with an acclaimed Director (Liev Schreiber) travels Ashleigh Enright (Elle Fanning) with her boyfriend Gatsby Welles (Timothée Chalamet) to New York. However, from the planned couples weekend will be nothing: While Ashleigh on the film set of Chaos to the next slides, learns Gatsby Shannon (Selena Gomez), the sister of his Ex-girlfriend, know. And so all get caught up in a love tangle, full of loose Ends … “A Rainy Day in New York” is men’s fantasy and little girls dream at the same time. The Film is equally romantic, cheesy and funny as only Woody Allen. Timothée Chalamet, who invests his role as the alter Ego of the young Woody Allen, is a stunner. But Elle Fanning as the excitement period of the Hicks at the end of the Junior reporter is the true Star of this film.

Price of DVD: approx 14 Euro

Four adventurers in the wilderness: Moose Finbar (Kevin Hart), Dr. Smolder good stone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), and Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black, left) on the search for Spencer. (Sony Pictures)

USA, 2019, Director: Woody Allen runtime: 89 minutes

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (VÖ: 23. April)

“Juamnji: The Next Level” is not less exciting forestry-establishment of the film “Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle” from the year 2017. (Sony Pictures)

Two years after their adventures in “Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle” trips, two of the young people from the first Film game again in the video, in order to free your buddy Spencer (Alex Wolff). You will be accompanied by Spencer’s grandfather (Danny DeVito) and his friend Milo (Danny Glover). In the form of randomly-assigned avatars, Dr. Smolder shared good stone (Dwayne Johnson), a Professor of Oberon (Jack Black), Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) it is from now on to overcome any amount of obstacles … With “Jumanji: The Next Level” has Co-writer and Director Jake Kasdan once again designed an adventure that not only boasts great action sequences and crisp effects, but also plenty of Slapstick, amusing dialogues and the lovingly designed characters has.

Price of DVD: approx 14 Euro

Just in time for her birthday, Lara’s (Corinna Harfouch), the son of a concert, to which he has not invited. You buy however cards. (Studio canal / Frederic Batier)

USA, 2019, Director: Jake Kasdan runtime: 124 minutes

“Lara” (VÖ: 23. April)

“Lara” is only the second feature film of “Oh Boy”-filmmaker Jan-Ole Gerster. With Corinna Harfouch, he has found the perfect actress. (Studio canal)

Lara (Corinna Harfouch) is a woman, the your 60. Your birthday alone celebrating, merciless in the handling and the wishes ignored other usually. For you make no mistake, in your opinion, is correct and can be emotionally nothing. The whole no criticism of the man (Rainer Bock), the son (Tom Schilling) or mother (Gudrun Ritter), who prefer to stay in a safe distance to her. But as the son of Viktor, a major piano Concerto has just look at her cheers days, to call the he time, in buy Lara all the cards for the evening to give them away … Corinna Harfouch lifts this Film alone, your Director of Secret lays in silence. “Lara” is the finest art of acting in front of the enchanting scenery and, moreover, a very wise Film that holds back his wisdom, in all modesty,.

Price of DVD: approx 14 Euro

D, 2019, Directed By Jan-Ole Gerster, Runtime: 94 Minutes