Raffle: “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez

There are movies that inspire it not only has a good script, great camera work, or a successful Director, but by what one sees First: The Cast. “Hustlers” is one of those movies that combines everything together.

With an all-star cast of the Blockbuster tells the story of Destiny (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), two strippers that pull their rich customers with all sorts of Tricks the money out of your pocket. A good reason to take the Cast and the characters they play, even under the magnifying glass.

About Jennifer Lopez you don’t need to lose probably too many words. For decades, an integral part of the show business, she was the first woman at the same time no 1 in the cinema and the music charts in the United States. No matter whether it’s Film, dance, music, perfume, and fashion – Everything J. Lo touches turns to Gold. In “Hustlers” embodied in Ramona Vega, an experienced stripper, who acts as a mentor for her younger colleagues, and in the Background pulling the strings. The any time ice cold and absolutely clarified.

That’s the point

New York, shortly before the great financial Crash. Evening streams, the men of Wall Street in the hottest strip club in the city announced. Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) is the Star of the club, no can you rich in this Job the water, she knows every Pose, every Trick, every Gimmick and you know how she attracts the rich guests with the last Dollar out of your pocket. As the inexperienced Destiny (Constance Wu) is new to the tight-knit Team, takes Ramona under her wing, And together start properly. They take more money than they could ever have dreamed.

Then the great Crash of 2008, and from one day to another everything collapsed. The Club remains empty. But Ramona and Destiny are not ready, the greedy bankers crisis to pay for. In a world in which the a have the money and the other to dance to it, want to pretend the two are even the rules.

With a daring Plan, and an extended Crew around Mercedes (Keke Palmer) and Annabelle (Lili Reinhart) to start a of your former customers as properly exempt. Until the Whole is out of control…

