Prequel to Fury Road, and two sequels planned

According to film Director George Miller has three films in the universe of Mad Max, after the very successful Mad Max: Fury Road 2015 currently planned. First of all, a Prequel is supposed to appear, the lights, the “Origin”story of Furiosa (in Fury Road Charlize Theron embodies). It could well be that the dominant figure of Mad Max is playing in this movie, no role at all. Max Rockatansky, then come back in the other two films – Tom Hardy is here again as a main cast member scheduled.
By the end of 2019, we had reported that the cult film Director George Miller already in a the new part of the Mad Max series works. A few days ago reported The movie starts however, in this Film, Max Rockatansky, will be Central, but the tough warrior Furiosa in Fury Road Charlize Theron it embodies. Specifically, it should be in the Film, a Prequel to Fury Road, which tells the Origin story of Furiosa.
As Max and Furiosa met in part 4, it might be possible that the previous, eponymous main character of the series plays out in part 5 for the first time, no role. As we will see in the next movie, a considerably younger Furiosa, is Charlize Theron replaced by a younger actress. A final decision regarding the Casts, there were not but probably.
According to Miller, “Mad Max” is supposed to disappear, however, not completely out of the picture. He was planning two more Mad-Max parts (the plot is apparently fixed already), the follow-up to the end of Fury Road. That fits also, Tom Hardy’s The contract encompassed by his own admission, a total of three movies. To this flicker across the screen, it will take but probably. The Furiosa Prequel will certainly not end up in 2022 in the cinemas.
Read also these interesting stories
Mad Max: George Miller is already working on the Sequel to Fury Road
Mad Max 4 – now the “best Version” of the film look
PCPS4XBOX360
Mad Max Video-Special: So much Film is in the game