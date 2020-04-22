Patrick Mahomes replaces Tom Brady at the best-selling merchandise

Merchandise: Mahomes replaces Brady

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock stage on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes won with the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in 2020
The generation of the Quarterbacks in the NFL extends to the Merchandising. Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady falls from the throne. MVP Lamar Jackson 41 places.

Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes has replaced Superstar and Quarterback legend Tom Brady in the NFL as the Merchandise king.

According to the players ‘ Union NFLPA were sold in the last season from the Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, most of the merchandise.

Brady, was last changed by the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had previously been twice in a row at the top of the Rankings.

MVP Lamar Jackson makes biggest jump

Brady is on the list, among other things, the sales of jerseys, T-Shirts, collectible figurines and pennants will be taken into account. Retail sales of NFL-article should have been 2019/20 1.9 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros).

Lamar Jackson, MVP of the past season, made the biggest leap. The Quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens improved from rank 41 to Position three.

The fourth Running Back Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys), Fifth in Quarterback Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) is.

