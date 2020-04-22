Patrick Mahomes replaces Tom Brady at the best-selling merchandise

Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes has replaced Superstar and Quarterback legend Tom Brady in the NFL as the Merchandise king.

According to the players ‘ Union NFLPA were sold in the last season from the Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, most of the merchandise.

Brady, was last changed by the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had previously been twice in a row at the top of the Rankings.

MVP Lamar Jackson makes biggest jump

Brady is on the list, among other things, the sales of jerseys, T-Shirts, collectible figurines and pennants will be taken into account. Retail sales of NFL-article should have been 2019/20 1.9 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros).

Lamar Jackson, MVP of the past season, made the biggest leap. The Quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens improved from rank 41 to Position three.

The fourth Running Back Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys), Fifth in Quarterback Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) is.