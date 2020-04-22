OZZY OSBOURNE – Ordinary Man

The good old (71 now) OZZY OSBOURNE has been buffeted in the last few years arg. As he rushes in the bathroom, an old injury to the spine breaks again, and now his Parkinson’s disease became public. Tours have already been postponed several times, and in the light of the yet fragile state of health and, of course, the current Situation is due to, it is extremely doubtful whether you will see him ever again on a stage.

All the more surprising that it is now out of the blue after ten years of hiatus, a new Studio album called “Ordinary Man”. That was not really expect to. The entire part should be relatively short term, been in a couple of weeks recorded. Of his current touring band, not a single musician was there, too, in particular, not Zakk Wylde, occurred, as we know, since the last Tour live again with him. This is somewhat surprising.

The protagonists of the “Ordinary Man” are also very surprising. Has produced the work of Andrew Watt, who worked in the rock area, most recently at CALIFORNIA BREED, a short-lived project by Glenn Hughes in appearance but also in the Rap field as a producer. He also plays on most Tracks the guitar. Furthermore, were prominent guests such as Duff McKagan and Slash of GUNS N’ROSES as well as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) and Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) at the Start. Who has played what you can find at the above “Line-Up”-link.

The many cooks spoil the porridge, or a usable Album came out? My inclination is clearly to the Latter, even if not everything is Gold what shines.

The Opener “Straight To Hell” with its brutal, Main Riff could also be a flotterer BLACK SABBATH title. A Uptempo-boarding track with a lot of impact, it is striking that the production is not good, especially the Drums sound frighteningly flat and for OZZY-conditions, almost demo-ish. Unfortunately, not a good calling card for the producer. To the Song, it is also a time-consuming Video:

“All My Life” takes on a track too early, the momentum right back out of it, I would not have, a little later, brought the Song, this is still bad, especially the lead guitar parts stand out.

“Goodbye” also starts slow, but his change of pace. The Sound sounds overdriven, almost easily. How you really brought the quality control is a mystery to me. Hard to imagine that a rumbling sound was intended to be (and I don’t have the mp3 Version but the CD Album!).

Goosebumps moments are the title song, a ballad, in the OZZY his career reviewing. On the Piano, and as a duet partner SIR ELTON JOHN is listening to. Sounds at first glance more like “au weia” is but one of the best ballads in Ozzy’s work overall. And in the Video you also get wet eyes. Well done and – as is almost the whole Album with a proper farewell touch. As a highlight, SLASH finished the Song with an excellent Solo on “November Rain” reminds. A real “Wow Moment” of the disc.

“Under The Graveyard” knew you already as a Pre-Song, not a bad number, what are the biographer is also a car, as the Video below shows:

Not all the Songs on the high level: “Eat Me” hold is still a pretty cool Modern Rocker, “Today Is The End” splashes something inconsequential past. “Scary Little Green Men” is a very funny piece, in the quiet passages with a Rocking alternate. Here, you will feel part of the old OZZY-numbers reminds.

“Holy For Tonight” is the second pure-bred the ballad, besides the title song, a nice number, but also particularly exciting and when you realize the most is that you vote, however, due to Ozzy’s technically around has screwed, because the Whole thing sounds, but distorted a bit too technical.

“It’s A Raid” is OZZY-a bit of a club, the Bass is clearly inspired by MOTORHEAD-(as well as the whole Song). One of the toughest Tracks in the OZZY story. Here is a duet Rap Star (?!) To listen POST MALONE, the unpacking here, luckily it’s not Rap, but to sing. Not a bad number.

As the final track but, unfortunately, completely wrong: “Take What You Want” is a fader pop song that is unworthy to appear on an OZZY disc. Autotuning tired and flat synthetic Popsounds, as you are to hear on the Radio currently, thousands of identitätslos to. Only Ozzy’s voice gives the Song a light of their own stars. POST MALONE from raps here also. This is really awful and completely out of place.

How, then, is the overall judgement for “Ordinary Man”? On the positive side, I’d chalk the fact that after the last album with Gus G. and Zakk Wylde, and Ozzy seem to have in a modern “Nu-Rock” direction, pushed, and again more melody prevails. Some Songs remind slightly of BLACK SABBATH, and others could, in turn, stand on older OZZY-works. What is striking is that a real “Guitar Hero” is not missing, even if I miss the Abundance of Zakky Wylde brought Pinch-Harmonics-Pieper, really. Andrew Watts is but it is only a craftsman, not stands out great. After OZZY Men, however, had always grandiose Axe at his side (Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, etc), this is a small negative point, if the same SLASH right, at its two operations a lot. The feeble Sound I have already mentioned, a couple of average Songs, as well as the total failure of “Take What You Want” also.

Nevertheless, the Ordinary Man is for me the best album from OZZY OSBOURNE since (at least) “Down To Earth”. The Lyrics are largely autobiographical and is between the lines, however, the farewell to Ozzy’s music scene on the topic, which is not however set up, but is rather to be understood with a wink. All in all, a pleasant Surprise and should it be so – a perfectly worthy conclusion of his Studio career.