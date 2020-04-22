Lady Gaga wants to help in the Corona-crisis, especially to the people who work in health care. With the revenue of your huge benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” should protective equipment be financed (SCHWULISSIMO reported). The concert is no ordinary fundraising event: The money in the amount of $ 35 million has already been donated to the world health organization, and is exclusively from corporate funds.

Such a concert has never existed before: It combines an incredible number of famous musicians and Stars for a “Moment of global unity” in the midst of the pandemic. Since Gaga announced the venture last week, came Dozens of participants to, among others Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Camila Cabello, and Victoria Beckham. A complete list of all known contributors offers Pink news. The two-hour spectacle in the United States on the 18. April broadcast. Streams worldwide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, TuneIn and Amazon Prime be available. There is also a six-hour Pre-Show.