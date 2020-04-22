“One World: Together At Home” were the Highlights of the benefit concert

While the world continues to be stopped, “Social Distancing” and in home quarantine to be observed, came at the 18. April 2020, many international artists, in order to ensure the charity event “One World: Together At Home” for eight hours, for a little distraction. (Also read: Stars in Corona-the quarantine: So Neymar, Beckham, Reynolds & co. pass the time)

Star-moments in times of Corona

The program, which consisted primarily of the virtual performances by U.S. musicians, and contributions by health experts, has been a Citizen of Lady Gaga, the auxiliary movement Global, the world health organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) curated. The Show was transmitted simultaneously on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms. Also several US stations showed the Special. The host of the digital charity Show the US-show host Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon were.

With the Live Performances of the high-profile Star-cast should all be thanking the medical staff during the current Corona pandemic be Best on the Front line against further spread of the Coronavirus fights.

Highlights of the “One World: Together At Home”: selection of songs thematically fit to the Corona-crisis

When the charity event came together, what has in the show business name and rank. In addition to the currently successful artists are represented in the Charts, were also legendary music greats. The Songs, the gifts, the artists out of their Studios and living rooms, at the Best, were all chosen well and made a – more or less – a clear reference to the Corona-crisis and the associated restrictions and hopes to recognize. (Also interesting: The Doctors present their Corona-Song – of course, from the home office)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish interpreted the 1966 Bobby Hebb-written the Song “Sunny” new. She was accompanied at the ballad of their also very musical brother Finneas.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJuHn8JzhP0(/embed)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

The current “dream couple” of the US pop music scene – Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes sang the Louis Armstrong classic “What a Wonderful World”. The musical accompaniment, the canadian singer delivered himself on the Piano.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32uSO-1zBL4(/embed)

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

The former Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong gave the Band the classic “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” and a view of the end of the Corona output restrictions after the summer.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQFtvAfHndE(/embed)

The Rolling Stones

One of the absolute Highlights were the Rock veteran of the Rolling Stones. They performed from four different locations from their legendary Song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7pZgQepXfA(/embed)

A summary and the performances of many other Stars and experts you see in this Video: