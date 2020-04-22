One World: Together At Home: Lady Gaga and co.: world stars to sing for Corona-helper – music

Under the Motto “One World: Together At Home” gave many world stars of Saturday night together, a virtual benefit concert in aid of the Corona-helper. It was organized by Oscar award winner Lady Gaga (34) and the charity organization Global Citizen. Your reputation was followed by around two weeks after the announcement of the concert, countless Superstars: The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Pianist Lang Lang and many more.