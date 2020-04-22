“One World: Together At Home”: Lady Gaga and co. to collect a $ 128-million for Corona-fight

Berlin.

The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, and many others: In the case of a Corona-Charity concert of many Stars a lot of money came together.

To support the fight against the Coronavirus, was attended by numerous Superstars on Saturday and in the night to Sunday in a big Streaming Event

In the case of “One World – Together at Home” appeared, among other things, the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Elton John

Also the German Band Milky Chance and Heidi Klum were

According to the organizers of 128 million dollars were collected for the fight against the Coronavirus





Together against the Coronavirus: With a Charity concert under the Motto “One World – Together at Home” promoted numerous international Stars for solidarity in the Corona of a crisis, and money for the benefit of a Fund of the world health organization (WHO) collected. After the end of the concert co-organizer of Lady Gaga and the activist Organisation Global Citizen, announced that donations totaling almost $ 128 million for health personnel all over the world had been said.

“Today, I am so happy that we have a world are together at home,” said Lady Gaga, co-organiser of the Show, at the start of the event. The multi-hour Show, which was shown on several international TV channels and Live streaming, and ran from early Saturday evening until deep into the night to Sunday. The Stars were in living rooms, on terraces or other spaces in their homes. The Line-Up could be well-known hardly. In addition to many others:

Billie Eilish

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift

The Rolling Stones

Celine Dion

Elton John

Paul McCartney

Alanis Morissette

Lang Lang

Stevie Wonder

A detailed list of Line-Ups you will find here.

The four members of the Stones played – each in his own living room to your Song “You can’t always get what you want”. To see they were on a four-split screen, drummer Charlie Watts improvised with everyday objects as drums. Taylor Swift agreed on the piano to match their Hit “Soon you better way” (Soon it’s feeling better). The 69-year-old Stevie Wonder recalled at the piano in his living room with the famous Jazz-Song “Lean on Me” to the recently deceased Songwriter Bill Withers.

Two German posts were to be seen in the “One World – Together at Home” to: The Band Milky Chance (“Stolen Dance”), actually wanted to go straight through the USA and Canada tours, and because of the Corona-crisis, had to reschedule, played their Hit Song “Stolen Dance”. Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein (both 27) had previously played with small Streaming concerts on Instagram and Spotify in the focus of the operator and streamed to stream your contribution from your home to the city of Kassel.

The Rolling Stones during their appearance at “One World: Together At Home”. Photo: Keith Tsuji / Getty Images

Heidi Klum was one of the many Stars, the Doctors and nurses for their use, thanks to the debates. They were the “true heroes” in the Corona-crisis, said Klum. Also Laura Bush and Michelle Obamaboth former First Ladies of the United States, thanked the assistants in hospitals and shops. The US star presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert led by the Show. At the end with a common virtual appearance made Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Italian singer Andrea Bocelli accompanied by the Chinese Star pianist Lang Lang.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres the spectators greeted with a wonderful Video with the words: “tonight we celebrate the courage and sacrifice of the heroes in healthcare and in other industries through the universal language of music.” He called on music fans to the call of the UN to a “global ceasefire”, so that all countries could focus on their “common enemy: the Virus”.

Before the headlining acts went on to the microphone, prepared other artists and celebrities six hours of the stage. Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson and the American football world champion, Megan Rapinoe were, among other things. Overall, had more than a hundred artists you agreed to participate.

The Show should create a “Moment of global unity”

Organizer Hugh Evans leads the activists of the movement Global Citizenthe unusual Event, in collaboration with the world health organization and the U.S. singer Lady Gaga on the legs had. The concept came from Chris Martin: The Coldplay Star had been in the last month in the framework of the “Together At Home”-series of Global Citizen, Live on Instagram, a Mini-concert. Already at the end of March, there had been numerous “living room”concerts in Germany.

With the virtual special show on Saturday, Global Citizen, wanted to create a “Moment of global unity in the fight against Covid-19”. You should support according to Evans, the health personnel in their fight against Corona.

A Screengrab from the appearance of Jennifer Lopez at “One World: Together At Home”. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images for Global Citizen

At the same time wanted to be a Global Citizen, but also governments and major donors to support the work of the world health organization (WHO) in the crisis. According to its own information, Global Citizens had already gathered before the Show to 35 million dollars in donations for the WHO.

US President, Donald Trump had announced on Tuesday to stop the U.S. payments to the WHO. He accused the Geneva-based UN Organisation, “miss management” in the Corona-crisis-and a bias in favour of China. Trump step worldwide was met with heavy criticism. (jb/ba/afp/dpa)

For more information on the Coronavirus-crisis:







