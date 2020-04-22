“One World: Together at Home”: Corona-concert with mega-stars and millions of donations – music

Los Angeles (Reuters) – Taylor Swift sits with slightly jagged edges on the hair in front of a floral Wallpaper at the piano and sings “Soon You’ll Get Better”. Elton John uses in the garden in the keys and warbling his Hit “I’m Still Standing” and the audience gets a glimpse into four private Rolling-Stones-room.

The Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney is singing alone at home, “Lady Madonna”. It was an honor to celebrate the true heroes of the Corona-crisis, the health personnel all over the world, he says in an agitated voice.

The three Mega-Stars were among dozens of artists who wanted to say thank you in the night to Sunday with a virtual concert with the many helpers in the Corona of a pandemic. Lady Gaga, co-organizer of the two-hour Highlight Show “One World: Together at Home” made with the song of the classic “Smile” in the beginning. At least tonight, for a Moment, would you all like to Smile, said the singer.

Together with the aid of movement Global Citizen, Lady Gaga had tumbled in the shortest amount of time, an unprecedented all-star cast including Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. No light shows and costumes, not a perfect Sound, or Makeup, but there were rare glimpses into the living room, the gardens and the house, wardrobe in the show sizes.

The Rolling Stones had been on the Friday as the last Line-Up-Highlight announced. The legendary Rocker Mick Jagger were to see a four split screen, each home for themselves. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” sang Jagger enthusiastic, Keith Richards and Ron Wood jammed on their instruments. Only drummer Charlie Watts drummed with mischievous Smile to the Empty, a drum Set, it was not in his living room use.

The British “Telegraph” wrote on Sunday of the “world’s greatest Megastar-Assembly” since the legendary Live Aid concert in 1985, and noted as an additional Plus, the wonderful voyeuristic opportunity to look into the villas of the Superstars to throw. But not only that, there is Mick Jagger’s art on the walls and Keith Richards Sofa were to be seen – many of them the stay at home is difficult and the Worry is likely to have captured a comforting feeling: We’re all in the same boat.

In the case of the Livestream-Marathon, dozens of musicians, athletes and other artists, including singer Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora to be switched from home to with performances. That was also the big stage for the Hessian Band Milky Chance and their Hit Song “Stolen Dance”. The native of Kassel, Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein stood as the only German musicians on the program.

From the home Studio in Kassel, the Pop-Duo switched less than four minutes to the ranks of international Stars. Singer and guitarist Rehbein urged to the conclusion that to stay in the crisis, everyone is responsible, at home, the spread of the Virus to stop. Also, the German Model Heidi Klum was one of the opening act to the Stars, the Doctors and nurses for their use, thanks to the debates. They were the “true heroes” in the Corona-crisis, said Klum.

The US star presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert led the way through the Show, which was broadcast by several US stations and in the network through channels such as Youtube and Twitter. To do this, turned the Event of Doctors, scientists and politicians, in addition to the Stars.

The former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama thanked the helpers in hospitals and shops. “The global family is strong and we will overcome this crisis together,” Obama said. UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, stated in a video message to his earlier call for a global ceasefire. The whole attention must be directed to a common enemy – the Virus.

The concert move-finale Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli, accompanied by the Chinese Star delivered-pianist Lang Lang with the Song “the Prayer”. The large Live-applause of an enthusiastic crowd had, of course, lack of it – in the Social media but viewers and listeners from all over the world celebrated the living room concert, many wrote of tears of emotion and goose bumps. It was not exactly the one we knew we had needed it, wrote a Fan.

With the Marathon action, especially the health staff at the Corona should be thanked-Front. Global Citizen was able to win claims to sponsors for millions in donations to the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO. The philanthropist and politician Michael Bloomberg announced via his Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies support in the amount of eight million dollars. After the end of the concert Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, announced that donations totaling almost $ 128 million for health personnel all over the world had been said.