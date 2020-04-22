Of German series-Star, and voice actor suddenly dead – He borrowed Will Smith his voice

One of the most famous German TV-voices has been silenced for ever: He not only worked in numerous series and movies of the actors, but borrowed a number of Stars in his tone.

Keel – A prominent German voice of TV – and cinema productions have ceased: Leon Groundthat is , since the mid-80s as an actor and in the The age of 61 years a Cancer disease succumbed to. This is his Agency confirmed on demand T-Online.

Born in Kiel, “character head” appeared in many German TV-productions with, in addition, he lent US the sizes of the film business German Translations his voice. The Stars Will Smith, Wesley Snipes, Denzel Washington or Jason Statham count.

Since the 90s of the by his bald head was well-known Actor to see in many successful TV-formats, to the scene of the crime”, “Alarm für Cobra 11”, “der Bulle von Tölz” or “Wolffs Revier “are”, to name just a few. A main role was played by Leon soil, among other things, in the Reeperbahn-series “The Red Mile“ where he was in a fictional Hamburger night club in the neighborhood for law and order. Also in the TV series “Behind Bars“ he then worked for three years as an influential figure.

Leon soil has died at the age of 61 years. He was known in Germany as an actor and synchronous speaker. © dpa

How long the floor from the Cancer was plagued, is not known. The last was the Artist increasingly, the focus of the Public disappeared, to be mostly in sync at the Studio. He’s got a synchronized mainly an action flick in the German language. His voice is likely to be, however, still many people, unknowingly, in the hearing, including the popular Terra-X-Series of “Germany from above”, he delivered the voice from the “Off”position.

After his death, behind the leaves as Dietrich-Georg Floor born to be a star of the TV series according to Reports, a wife and two daughters. The Facebook page “Fox and the Crew” honors the deceased in a number of contributions:

