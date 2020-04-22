Now to be postponed due to COVID-19 films in the year 2021 – News – OutNow

Actually, only the logical consequence of this: Because of the novel Coronavirus currently there are no filming can take place, had to Warner move Bros. project.

Robert Pattinson in “The Batman” © Warner Bros.

Almost the entire film world is currently at a standstill. Because the cinemas will be moved a lot of big movies. At the same time it goes on the movie sets of this world, not more, because all of the members of the Crew were sent home. This of course also has an impact on the release calendar.

The Studio, Warner Bros. had to move out of this reason, now, the first films with a planned theatrical release in 2021 and 2022. Robert Pattinson’s first appearance as Batman will not come in June 2021 in the cinemas, but only on 1. October 2021. This has a direct impact on the Release of the Elvis Biopics that Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) is working, now not at the beginning of October 2021, but only on 5. November 2021 is released.

The Batman the only superhero movie that had to be postponed, however, is not. The Flash it was even brought forward a month – the new start date is the 2. June 2022. Shazam 2 delayed by a whopping seven months. Instead of the 1. April 2022 the second adventure of the super heroes comes in first on 4. November 2022 in the cinemas.

“Shazam” © 2018 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.

By the 2020’s, movies, Warner has the The SopranosFilm, The Many Saints of Newark25. September, 2020 21. March 2021 will be moved. King Richard, a Film in which Will Smith as the father of Tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams will be, was also a year of 25. November 2020 on the 19. November 2021 moved.

Furthermore, without new start data Scoob, In the Heights and Malignant there.

