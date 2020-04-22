NFL: Rob Gronkowski plays in the future, with Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Rob Gronkowski returns, only a year after his resignation, in the American professional League NFL. The Tight End on the new season of Star Quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers announced. Gronkowski and Brady played together at the New England Patriots, and were there as a successful partnership, and together they celebrated three Super Bowl victories.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski was held in March 2019 a few weeks after his so far last title-winning surprisingly. In his career he had until then, due to his style of play a lot physically plugging. In ten years, he was operated on nine times. Due to the injury, Gronkowski missed 33 games. The are two NFL seasons. Now, he said, according to Fox Sports: “I’m back. I’ve always said, if I have the feeling, and it feels right, I’ll be ready for the field. And I have this feeling. I’m ready.” Since Gronkowski was contractually bound to another year of the Patriots, was the Franchise with the Buccaneers on a Deal for some. So Tampa is going to get a Siebtrunden Pick in the upcoming NFL Draft (as of Friday/2 PM EDT), the Patriots, a right of access in the fourth round.

Brady, the most successful player in the NFL history, was gone after 20 years and six titles, from New England to Tampa.

The Buccaneers have on paper one of the best attacking formations in the NFL. In addition to the six-time Super Bowl Champion Brady, the career changed a few weeks ago for the first time in his Pro club, are in addition to Gronkowski, the two Star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the squad. When Brady and Gronkwoski can work out in the light of the corona crisis and, therefore, blocked the club grounds for the first time together in the new colors, is open.