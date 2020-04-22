New opportunity for Travis Scott?

This Reunion would certainly make the headlines. Many Fans expect that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott your give love a second Chance. The reason for this is that The former Hollywood Couple was seen on Easter weekend together with Kris Jenner.

It notes that between Kylie Jenner and her Ex Travis Scott but more could be run, as the care for their daughter Stormi Webster piling up again. Although Kylie and Travis broke up in October 2019, they have since worked hard to raise your little girl together and give her a fabulous Childhood. Therefore, the three spend time together as a family. The fond father has spent, according to a source, during the quarantine, which was imposed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of time with Stormi. Although it was said the other day that the Self-made billionaire and the singer spend the self-isolation together, are now surfaced information that might refute this statement. The mother of the 2-year-old Stormi has released on Easter weekend, several Videos in the Internet showing her and her mother Kris Jenner during pizza baking. In the Background is listening to Travis Scott. It all indicates that Kylie and Travis would spend the holidays together with their daughter on Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs estate!

Common Easter Weekend



In the Video, which has made the Fans attention to the fact that Kylie Jenner is spending the Easter weekend together with Travis Scott, actually shows just the cooking skills of the 22-Year-old and her mother Kris Jenner. In the video clips, just the Pizza is to see, can not solve Kris seems to be really from the furnace sheet metal. Then she says to her daughter: “I think I should just leave in peace.” Then asks Travis Scott in the Background: “Is the Pizza so hot?” In addition to the cooking videos Kylie Jenner on your Instagram Account, published, posted, the Kardashian sister has several pictures of Easter sweets, Desserts, with pastel frosting and sugary decorations for the Easter weekend. “I’m really getting in a groove,” wrote the 22-Year-old to a picture. At about the same time, as Kylie shared her Baking skills with your followers, uploaded Travis a delightful video clip with his little Stormi on Instagram. In it a father and daughter relaxed and happy in the Pool. The 2-Year-old hopped on excited to be in a bathing suit up and down. Since Kylie Jenner was seen with her daughter, supplied the Video of Travis and Stormi further proof that the singer Easter has actually spent together with the Kardashian-Jenner Clan, is reported “Hollywood life”. If only Stormi or her mother Kylie on the guest happy?