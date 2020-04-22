New “hunger games”movie Fatherland online

The Hollywood Studio Lionsgate announced on Tuesday that, in addition to Lawrence, the producer Nina Jacobson, and screenwriter Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine”) are in the book adaptation of “The Ballad of Songbirds and the Snake” on Board.

New Novel

The new hunger games novel by Suzanne Collins (dt. Title “The Tribute of Panem – The song of the bird and the snake”) to be published in mid-may. On the role of occupation or the scheduled rotation start of the film, nothing was known.

The new novel takes place 64 years before the events of the first three books, and revolves around the young Coriolanus Snow, the future President of Panem. In the first three volumes, he is Katniss a feared tyrant, and the greatest enemy of the heroine.

The first three novels tell the story of the young girl Katniss Everdeen who lives in the fictional world called Panem. There it is forced by a totalitarian Regime, against young people from other districts in fighting games to compete to the death.

So far, four movies

From the book-the trilogy of four films so far (the third volume was divided into two parts), which from 2012 to 2015 worldwide, almost three billion dollars. The Original Film “die Tribute von Panem – The Hunger Games” was directed by Gary Ross, the further consequences of “Catching Fire”, “Mockingjay part 1” and “Mockingjay part 2” of Lawrence. In addition to Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss everdeen) and Donald Sutherland (Snow) played Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks. (sda/dpa)