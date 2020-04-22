Music – Kassel – Milky Chance at the Corona-charity concert – culture

Kassel/Berlin (dpa) – Actually, the Hessian band Milky Chance (“Stolen Dance should be”) just by the United States and Canada tours – due to the Corona-crisis, but the band had to postpone their appearances. Now, the native of Kassel, Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein (both 27) are this Saturday, as the only German artist in the big Corona-charity concert in the Internet.

This Pop brings together Superstar Lady Gaga under the Motto “One World: Together at Home”, artists from all over the world, the helper of the pandemic support crisis. Announced have, in addition to Milky Chance, big names such as Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez or Paul McCartney.

Nervous you will not make the said singer Clemens Rehbein of the German press Agency. “Excited, perhaps, and vorfreudig, but not jittery. It’s cool for us to be here.” Milky Chance will be with a live stream from Kassel in the process. “We still have our rehearsal room or home Studio,” said Rehbein.

His band-mate Dausch is extra to arrive from Berlin. “Philip is coming to Kassel, and we’ll see you then, exceptionally, a safe distance,” said the singer. Will play three songs, according to Rehbein, “a mix of new and old Songs”.

Currently the Band is working according to Rehbein from home in new music. Every second day you are currently in the home Studio. In addition, Milky Chance have released, among other things, on Spotify, and Instagram, in the meantime, four of the “stayhome sessions,” on which the musicians of the home acoustics play versions of Songs from their new album.

Obviously, with a large range: On these pieces, so Rehbein, had become the organizer of the benefit concert, the development organization, Global Citizen, the young German Band.