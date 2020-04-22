Michael Jackson: He wanted to meet up with Halle Berry

Almost eleven years ago, Michael Jackson (1958-2009) died from an Overdose of the anesthetic Propofol. However, new Details from the life of the King of Pop (“Thriller always come back”) to the light. In the context of a musical “Battles” with Mr Teddy Riley (52) on the Social Media platform Instagram singer Babyface (62, “Everytime I Close My Eyes revealed”) now “Page Six,” the gossip page of the New York Post, according tothat he should fix up the exception-a musician – with Oscar award winner Halle Berry (53, “Monster’s Ball”).

“Do you know Halle Berry?”

“Once called me Michael,” recalled the singer, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds. Jackson asked him then if he knew Halle Berry, and Babyface with a “Yes” answer. The former member of the Jackson 5 (“I Want You Back”) asked him for a Favor. “I want you to call you because I want you to run to a Date”, quoted the singer, Michael Jackson’s, Please according to his own statement to comply with and Halle Berry about their agents contacted. As the former Bond Girl responded to the offer, let Babyface open, however.