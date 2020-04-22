“Meteora World Tour” is to borrow also be in Germany in the Stream

© 2020 Universal Pictures

The whole overburdened parents who are now stuck with their children at home, while the day-care centres and primary schools in the country will remain closed, starting tomorrow, one more Option for Entertainment for your Little ones. If you “Paw Patrol” or The snow Queen II already tired of have seen, is Thursday, the animation Sequel Trolls World Tour to Borrow ready. Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, Apple TV, Google Play, Videociety and other providers will lead the Film in the offer. For 17,99 Euro the user, after the purchase has 30 days to start the rented movie, and then 48 hours to him as often as you wish to view.

Originally should Trolls World Tour from tomorrow in the theaters, but the Plan from a time in which the world was (reasonably) okay. In March, the first major Hollywood Studio, has announced that it was Universal, to send their shortly before the Corona-crisis launched movies directly in the Stream. First of all, were the The Invisible, Emma. and The Hunt (the latter starts in may in Germany). In addition, Universal has at the time the regular U.S. theatrical release of Trolls World Tour 10. April in North America, deleted, and published the Film on the date also digital (as well as in less than 25 active drive-in theaters). Universal was the first Studio, which swung in an upcoming Film from cinema release to a digital evaluation, much to the Annoyance of the Association of North American cinema operator, but of course it was not the last.

The Experiment was a complete success. In the United States, the Film introduced the new Video-On-Demand-start record was sent out on loan on the first day of publication about ten times more frequently than Universal’s previous record carrier Jurassic World – The fallen Kingdom. Even if the Studio has released no official Figures, it is estimated that Trolls World Tour alone on the first weekend after its release, at least $40 million in Online rentals has taken, comparable with the cinema opening weekend of the first movie, which amounted to $46.5 million in North America. Trolls World Tour is a rare Sequel, that cost less than its predecessor ($125 million for part 1, between $90 million and $100 million for the sequel) and Universal’s prospects are very good that the new Release strategy will be profitable. When the crisis is over, there may be more Studios on the detour through the cinema and the movies directly in the Stream send. As passionate moviegoers, I would, of course, a pity, but business is business.

Two weeks after the United States achieved Trolls World Tour on its original cinema release date, now Germany. The first TrollsFilm (based on the casts and roll dolls) was more colorful, a small, fleet-footed, poppy fun, with Songs that invite to sing along. For Justin Timberlake’s Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” he received also an Oscar nomination. In the Sequel, the Trolls set about Princess Poppy and the once-grouchy Branch that you are only tribes a six-Troll, all of different styles of music are influenced: Funk, Country, Techno, classical, Pop and Rock. Hard Rock-Queen Barb is planning to destroy all other styles of music and to take on Rock the sole rule of what they are trying to prevent Poppy and Branch, of course.

Lena Meyer-Landrut and Mark Forster speaking and singing roles in the main. In the Original Anna Kendrick Poppy’s voice and Justin Timberlake Branch speaks. Golden Globe-Winner Rachel Bloomtheir singing skills in the Comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” proof was allowed, barb’s original voice, and her semi-senile father, king Thrash no one speaks Less than Ozzy Osbourne.

