Meghan speaks in TV about elephants

In the ABC Show “Good Morning America” was the Duchess Meghan (38) see on Monday for the first Time after their resignation as a Royal on TV. While many had initially expected a great revelation of the interview, it is now clear: With her appearance, Meghan has stirred only the advertising drum for the Disney+documentary “Elephant”.

In about two and a half minute contribution to some sequences from the Film. To Meghan, which has taken in the animal documentary on the role of the spokesperson of explains what is your personal relation to the elephants.

Months ago recorded

You guess are lucky to have the elephant already in the wild, experienced. “If you take the time to connect with them and other wild animals, you can feel that we play a role in its preservation and protection.”

Meghan shows up in the TV Einspieler very pleased and impressed by the huge animals. “They are so majestic and so sensitive at the same time.” The conversation was recorded, according to “Good Morning America” last summer by Disney. The Film “Elephant” since the beginning of April on Disney+.

The Featurette on the animal documentary. (Source: Youtube/Walt Disney Studios)

