Mega online concert lifts the mood for global Pandemiebekämpfung_China.org.cn

To honor the medical professionals who are fighting on the Front against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to support, took place on 18. April (time zone of the US East coast), an online concert called One World: Together at Home instead. The concert came about with the support of the world health organization (WHO) and the international charity organization Global Citizen. The initiator was the Pop singer Lady Gaga, who opened the concert with the song “Smile”.

The two-hour virtual concert which was broadcast to 20 hrs on several TV channels and Online Streaming platforms. It participated in a number of well-known artists: for example, Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, the couple Beckham and many other Stars. Already at 14 o’clock a six-hour Vorsendung with dozens of artists, including Chinese artists such as the Pianist Lang Lang and Pop singer Jacky Cheung and Eason Chan their artistic performances presented began.

After the concert, Citizen has announced Global on Twitter that a total of donations in the amount of 127.9 million U.S. dollars have been received. She thanked Lady Gaga for the Initiative of the concert, and described it as a historic live-streaming event in the world.