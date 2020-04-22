MCU-Star wants a solo movie for the Hulk · KINO.de

In an Interview with Mark Ruffalo talking about his role as Dr. Bruce Banner and the Hulk. He stressed that he was still open for a Hulk solo film.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is full of colorful super heroes and Super-heroines, has closed the global audience to the heart. The fact that “Avengers: is the Endgame” with 2.79 billion US dollars income for the most successful movie of all time is proof alone. With an ingredient in the recipe for success, the personal motives and fates of each individual Avengers. So it is with excitement even more with them.

However, one falls through the cracks: Dr. Bruce Banner, alias the Hulk. While Scarlett Johansson “Black Widow” after years finally get their solo movie and Hawkeye in their own series on Disney+ his arrows may shoot, it remains in this respect, surprisingly quiet around, the Avengers a member of the Hulk. Clearly, in fact, the 2008-released “The incredible Hulk represents” as the second MCU Film after “Iron Man” is already a solo adventure, but here’s the colossus was embodied in the still of Edward Norton. And the Hulk, which Marvel Fans will remember, is, and remains, the by Mark Ruffalo played.

Mark Ruffalos guest appearance in Disney+series “She-Hulk” so far, not sure

While there were negotiations about a guest appearance Ruffalos in the upcoming Disney+series “She-Hulk”, he confirms in an interview with Varietybut beyond that, nothing is “in the making”. However, he was still open to a solo film for the Hulk, he says:

“There is an idea that I think is very interesting: We followed him, actually, never really in his life. He has been always just on the sidelines. He’s like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern (along with characters from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, ed. d. Red.) the Avengers. It would be interesting to fill these gaps and to show what happened to him between all these movies.“

Disney has already begun, not quite canvas-ready ideas and concepts directly as a series for the in-house Streaming service, Disney+ implement. This is precisely what happened in the case of “Obi-Wan”series with Ewan McGregor; although this is currently a rumor, it could still be a movie. But why not should work so a “Hulk”series with Mark Ruffalo?

May be the license location makes the plans a dash through the bill. The rights to a Hulk Solo Film, finally, continues to be Universal, which is why Bruce Banner was awarded to “The incredible Hulk” never once again have their own adventures in the MCU. Whether a series could be a loophole, it remains to be seen. Otherwise the Hulk may show up but, of course, continue to be in movies and TV series with other characters. So Mark Ruffalo wish, for example, a common MCU movie with Wolverine. We keep our fingers crossed.

