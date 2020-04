NFL MVP in 2018, Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP in 2019 – and now is Patrick Mahomes is also the Top Seller in the League. Thus he displaces the legend of Tom Brady in second place. The basis of the list the sales of licensed merchandise, from March 2019 to February 2020, including jerseys, T-Shirts, or trading cards are. More than $ 1.9 billion have been implemented. ran.de shows the Top Ten. (Source: Variety/NFLPA)