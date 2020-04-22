Lily Cole: An Interview on sustainable clothing + Designer

As a successful Model and actress Lily Cole is used to the flashbulbs. In gorgeous robes than in the case of Events and premiere parties to red carpets, and her flair for fashion Trends are evidence of. Also the mother of a small daughter’s dresses are always stylish and also relies on sustainable Labels – a well-stocked wardrobe, thank.

Exactly this Lily Cole takes a look in one of Vestiaire Collective initiated-Challenge and the “Wardrobe Reality Check”: How many pieces of clothing we need, anyway? We really like what we buy? How good it feels to live minimalist? With GALA Lily Cole shares her personal experiences during the Challenge and gives everyday tips for a more sustainable wardrobe.

Lily Cole at the GALA-Interview

GALA: what are you in it for the “Wardrobe Reality Check”Challenge?

Lily Cole: The Challenge is a great Initiative that fits in with my experiences and my life style: to try to live more clean and minimalist. We must understand that we should use more Vintage clothing and Thrift, to extend the life of clothing on this planet. We need to learn, the already manufactured products to appreciate more in value and you may in any other way, than to produce New.

If you stand in front of your closet: What clothes sort them out and keep them?

I keep most practical pieces of clothing I wear anyway best because they are comfortable – or those with an emotional meaning for me. This could be in the parts that I have worn for a special Event or was given to me by someone who means a lot to me. I keep clothing that I wear for years and me in memory lane.

I follow the philosophy of Marie Kondo and wonder in every part: ‘Makes me the garment to be happy?’

What clothes have you banished from your wardrobe?

A few years ago I stopped buying things made of leather – the leather parts that I had bought at the time, I keep and use it still.

What clothing items have you sold in the framework of the Challenge?

I was able to sell some really beautiful dresses and shoes and hope that the new owners will have as much pleasure as I had.

Let’s take a look in your closet: What clothes, materials, and colors one sees in it the most?

You see, in any case, many colors! I love pattern and color, accessories and unique items that I have collected during my travels around the world, you will find in my wardrobe. I have an eccentric wardrobe.

Since when do you wear sustainable clothing and why?

With 14 years I started modeling at 16 I was aware of the chains have a great influence in the Fashion industry on the delivery. I have found that we are all for the Umgange with raw materials and materials jointly responsible, and the fashion world can influence. That’s why we need to support them in the best possible way.

What is the sustainable Material you like the best?

I’m totally on natural rubber. The Material comes from trees from the Amazon, and its sale supports local Communities and a further incentive to protect the rain forest. I am also the patron of the “Environmental Justice Foundation”, which promotes Bio-cotton.

You are on the Red Carpet to the house: it Is difficult to find beautiful prom dresses out of sustainable materials?

Not at all! Because the most sustainable evening dress is what you have in the closet. Most of the time I look in my closet for robes I’ve ever worn, and put them again. If I want to have a new evening dress, I would buy it secondhand or in a sustainable Designer look.

Eco-Glamour Sustainability with Star Appeal

Lily Cole: 5 tips for a sustainable wardrobe

Buy less and only what you really need or great find Vintage or thrift to buy, in order to extend the life cycle of the garments Buy clothing companies/designers who produce sustainably and responsibly Fix what you already have and love. Buy, for example, Patches, holes to cover, so the clothes get pieces for an individual Look Clean out your wardrobe and bring new life! Screened you can give away, sell, or exchange them with friends. If the quality of the misteten pieces is so good, you can give them to a textile Recycling. Just do not carelessly in the ton of throw!

Sources Used: Vestiaire, Instagram