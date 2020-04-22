Leonardo DiCaprio offers roles in Scorsese Film for a good purpose

“Hi, I’m Leo!”

“And I’m Bob!”

“And we accept the All-in Challenge.”

How does it look on the Set of directing legend Martin Scorsese? How to work together, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro with him? An insight of this kind, the two actors have now put a Person in view. In a fundraising lottery you can apply for it.

The money is to be used for food for needy families. No one in the USA should have to suffer because of the Corona-crisis, Hunger, the actor.

In the USA, around twelve percent of the people live in poverty. The are about 40 million people, the equivalent of half the population of Germany. To belong to the poor people who have no bright color of skin more often. About 21 percent of the Blacks in the United States arm.