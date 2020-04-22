Lady Gaga: Michael Polansky, love of my life””

Lady Gaga (34, “Stupid Love”) seems to have Michael Polansky (40) your Mr. Right found. In the American TV show “Morning Joe” they called him “the love of my life”. Together with him, her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and is the Co-founder of her Born This Way Foundation, the singer is an advocate for mental health.

Lady Gaga and the 40-year-old entrepreneur made their relationship at the beginning of this year, open to the public. Met, you should have at the end of 2019. Polansky works for the Parker Foundation, which is part of the Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.