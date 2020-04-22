Lady Gaga and co.: world stars to sing for Corona-helper

The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Pianist Lang Lang and many more “were” in favor of the Corona help.

It was not only important musically, something was Moderated the two-hour broadcast of the Late-Night-Stars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Between the Gigs, among other things, Heidi Klum, TV host Oprah Winfrey and actor Matthew McConaughey explained what it was about at the Event, actually: you have thanked in the name of all the helpers for their commitment.