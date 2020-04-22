Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish: The Mega-concert to See

With a Mega-concert in the Live-Stream of Stars such as Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartneyBillie Eilish and the Rolling Stones in the case of the many helpers in the Corona pandemic, thanks. “Today, I am so happy that we have a world are together at home,” said Lady Gaga, Co-organizer of the Show, at the start of “One World: Together at Home”.

In the case of the multi-hour Event of the relief movement, Global Citizen, in the night of Sunday also Doctors, scientists and the politicians are to switched, in addition to dozens of artists. The former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama thanked the helpers in hospitals and shops.

Star-Studded

Previously, dozens of musicians, athletes and other artists, including the singers had a six-hour Livestream Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Oraof home with performances on.

The Stream in full length here you can see Videos of individual performances on the YouTube channel of a Global Citizen: