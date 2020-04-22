Kylie Jenner fights back against body-shaming comment in the network

Kylie Jenner (22) has no patience for Hate-comments. The you shows, now with a clear Statement. The curvy Beauty is known since Childhood, a part of public life – at the age of nine she was the first Time for Reality Show of your family in front of the camera. Since then, she is almost every day online and offline with the opinions of other people faced. But now it was the billionaire too much and you responded to body shaming in the comments with a clear message.

After a Fan Account an old Video on Instagram posted, came comments about the body shape of the then-19-Year-old Kylie. Many Fans commented on how much “thinner” it was at that time. The statement, which brought the barrel for the curvy brunette, however, to Overflow, referred to her former body as “much more beautiful”. Kylie the Person replied soberly, and with only a sentence “I was born a Baby”.

Only a few days before the recording of the Clips the Influencerin on the Coachella had met Festival the father of her child, her now Ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott (28),. A few weeks later, she was already with Baby Stormi (2) pregnant, because the Small came in at 1. February 2018 to the world.

Getty Images Kylie Jenner in April, 2017 in Las Vegas

Instagram / Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

Getty Images Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner at the “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly”-Premiere

