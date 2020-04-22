Kick-Ass is the true anti-hero carnage

Six years before Deadpool, the superhero cinema shook up by unrestrained brutality and offhand Meta-comments that made Kick-Ass in this regard, already in the pioneering work. Today, the Comic book adaptation by Matthew Vaughn celebrates its ten year anniversary and continues to be much braver than Ryan Reynolds and the Merc with a Mouth.

In the Tentpole-ties designed to the present day Comic book adaptations strictly ensure that the widest possible audience attempting to beat it into commercial output. As Kick-Ass in 2010, came out in theaters, was the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and The incredible Hulk is still in his children. Even more impressive is what took Vaughn here.

Brave against all odds: Kick-Ass is one of the pioneers

From the beginning, Matthew Vaughn was assured that a Film is condemned as Kick-Ass, inevitably, to Failure: Allegedly, no one wanted to curse is a great story and an 11-year-old girl in a blood frenzy on the screen. So Matthew Vaughn was forced to mortgage his house in order to not only his dream of a Comic-to implement adaptation, but also completely according to his idea.

Deadpool and, most recently, Deadpool 2 have finally demonstrated that the Comic movies of the modern era need not necessarily be family, but in terms of Blood, customs, sexuality and language quite a bit can be trusted. Where Ryan Reynolds affair of the heart today as a pioneering, prestigious projects are celebrated, often in obscurity, what audacity already Kick-Ass proved.

In contrast to Deadpool, Kick-Ass does not do just pop cultural Masturbationthat claimed, the expectations of the genre to run to, in truth, but with a pronounced wise guy attitude bends the conventions. Kick-Ass really cares about his characters and the reality of their lives. You choose to be super heroes because: “1000 people want to be like Paris Hilton, but no one like Spider-Man.”

Loneliness and despair: Kick-Ass explores the super hero existence

Also, if the style of staging found a little too hipp and apparently the distance to the deeds of his protagonists loses, white Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass skillfully as an ageless Meditation to packaging about the importance of super hero existence. Early Kick must recognize-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), that there is no Ring of Power, or cosmic rays needed to take the issue in Hand. Loneliness and despair enough already.

Where Deadpool relies a bit too simple-minded to the viewer in the mirror to confirm his Subject then in the end, however, as expected, delivers Kick-Ass as the pace of rich-comedic (Zeitgeist)sweeping blow exciting Meta-thoughts as to what price a person would have to pay, if he will take the decision following in the footsteps of Batman, Spider-Man and co. to occur. The Problem namely is, that our Schiller exist heroes in Comics, the Evil is quite real.

Kick-Ass, let a child run Amok: Against Hit-Girl Deadpool tame is

In the case of Kick-Ass at all, a discourse is possible, it differs fundamentally from the infantile self-congratulation of a Deadpool. And the controversial Impact that critics and viewers of the Film alike impute wanted to, you can Hit laugh-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) only: an 11-year-old girl, raised to be a stone-cold killer machine. Head shots, severed limbs and stabbings are your daily bread.

It is polarizing enough, that there was to see this character in this Form at all ever. Her childish appearance of the violence adds a new, irritating-ambivalent Dimension of the Satirical, such as Fetishes to add to it. Something, what have been Deadpool never able to, because his view of Subversion in sometimes funny, but content-free spells cascades exhausted. Since you are willing to forgive Kick-Ass towards the end of a certain level of Transfiguration to the figures.

Dynamic Action and emotional Balance: Kick-Ass’s love for his characters

Especially when you look at today, again, having a closer look at how dynamic and merciless, the Action sequences in Kick-Ass, the scene is set were. In a extremely memorable scene, Batman done-Lookalike Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) had a whole house full of gangsters, while Hit-Girl in the Finale storm the Apartment of the Mobster Frank D’amico (Mark Strong) and a bloodbath leaves. Here, it is quite clear, as Matthew Vaughn for Kingsman warmed up.

What Kick-Ass Deadpool has but, above all, forward, is his heart. Matthew Vaughn loves his actors, all of them. It is not, however, Kick-Ass or Hit-Girl that deserves to be as emotional glue of the story, but the tragic figure the Big Daddy. A classic revenge, greed, personality, which leads not only to themselves in a cul-de-SAC, but also his beloved daughter the Childhood robs. The struggle for justice is a personal and not infrequently imposed.

Ten years ago, 22. April 2010, delivery Kick-Ass in the German cinema.

