Kanye West helps in providing 300,000 meals

Did You know… Medical emergency: Amber Heard must leave Gala abruptly

Kanye West has teamed up with Chick-Fil-A together, during the Covid-19 pandemic of 300,000 meals for vulnerable people in Los Angeles to provide.

The Rapper and the Fast-Food Franchise have teamed up with the Los Angeles Dream Centre, a non-profit Christian organization, to provide around 11,000 meals a day for the needy to provide.

The founder of the Dream Centre, Matthew Barnett, told Fox News in a statement that the Los Angeles Dream Centre have turned into the Grand Central Station of distribution of food and basic needs.