Joaquin Phoenix would almost become “Batman” – News – OutNow

For his role as the Joker, Phoenix was awarded with the Oscar. If it had been up to Director Darren Aronosfky, had to play the actor, however Batman.

After the Flop with Batman & Robin wanted to make the Studio Warner quickly a Batman movie on the legs. You wanted to make the Disaster with George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger so forget. After the success with the rock-hard drugs-Drama Requiem for a Dream should Director Darren Aronofsky in the Director’s chair in this Batman Reboot to take. However, the Director and the Studio could not agree on a lead actor, which is why you then went our separate ways.

Like Aronofsky announced in an Interview with Empire, wanted Warner to undertake a clean man as Bruce Wayne/Batman: “The Studio wanted jr Freddie Prinze., however, I wanted to Joaquin Phoenix. In that Moment, I knew that we had two different movies in my head. It was a different time.”

Aronofsky wanted to keep to his planned Film very close to the Frank Miller Comic “Batman: Year One” and in films such as The French Connection, Death Wish and Taxi Driver Orient. Miller should even be in the script involved. During the brief co-operation should, however, be self-Miller shocked at how bleak Aronofsky’s Vision was. Batman would not have shied away time in front of torture. “The last Batman movie was Batman & Robinthis famous Film with the nipples on the Batsuit. I wanted to find the character is completely new.”

Joaquin Phoenix as Batman would certainly have been interesting, but we complain not. Because as Christopher Nolan, it was finally brought Warner on Board, is a The Dark KnightSeries, the best superhero trilogy of all times. And Phoenix is not expected to be sad, he won in February 2020 for his role as Joker but the Oscar as best actor. As the next Batman, Robert Pattinson is in the starting blocks. The movie from Matt Reeves with the title The Batman in the summer of 2021 in the cinemas.