Italy is planning a beach visit with people limit

Already in the second half of June, the resort of Riccione plant, in the Northern part of Italy, the Start of the bathing season. Tourists should book the visit to the beach in advance, because there are only a limited number of people to the beach may, in order to prevent a contagion of Corona.

This gives Riccione Mayor Renata Tosi in an Interview with the daily newspaper QN known.

Despite Corona: on the beach in Italy?

Sounds impossible, could be Italian but is actually true. To not renounce completely on its vacationers, plans in the Northern Italian resort of Riccione, the summer holiday is still to take place. According to the mayor Renata Tosi it’ll be different than usual, and the beach will have less screens than usually.

To secure a place on the beach of Riccione, the holiday makers in advance to book. So should also be quickly recognized, when the people limit is reached. It seeks to enable its tourists a visit to the beach, but at the same time a sense of responsibility to the Coronavirus show.

Italy is struggling to Tourism

The Italian tourism is currently fighting for Survival. All of the beach resorts, Restaurants and Nightclubs are on the verge of closure. Because of the Lack of foreign tourists, the tourism in Italy Loss of 30 billion Euro list.

The government in Italy has, since the beginning of the corona crisis two aid packages in the billions of dollars put together. By the end of this week but further action should be taken.