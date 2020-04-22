Instead of “Fast & Furious 9” in the cinema: The series now on Netflix bingen – cinema News

The theatrical release of “Almost 9” has been postponed due to Corona a year back, on April 2021. In the case of Netflix, there’s now the “Fast And Furious”-parts 1 to 7 – a good opportunity to lead this curious Action-line of the piece of mind to.

Universal Pictures / Netflix

It was the second major shift for “Fast & Furious 9”: The car Action with Vin Diesel was originally supposed to start in April 2019 (two years after the “Fast & Furious 8”), but has been postponed to April 2020 – and, more recently, because of the closed cinemas on the 1. April 2021.

But the Fans and all the Curious can view the majority of the series, from the beginning of “The Fast And The Furious” (2001), to the emotionally-krawalligen Paul-Walker-farewell to film, “Fast & Furious 7” (2015) – now on Netflix. Anyone who takes this good opportunity to Bingen true, is meant to experience, such as the entertaining, wacky Franchise loses more and more grip on the ground (double-entendre).

This series has been mightily screwed around

Began the series as a B-Movie about illegal street racing: the Budget of “The Fast And The Furious” was a fairly low speed. Vin Diesel was, however, in the case of “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the third installment, “Fast & Furious 3: Tokyo Drift” (apart from a Cameo at the end), his Co-Star from the first Film, Paul Walker, division, part 3. In “Fast & Furious 4: New Model. Original parts,“ returned both back and at the box office, it went up again (but had to do with the fact that the fourth Film is better than the two before).

Each part is a Macho movie: The constant Competition muscle bound types is part of the DNA of the “Almost”series”. Also, the movies are outdoing competition with each other. Increase of insanity in the action scenes – the series ends on Netflix with the movie, in the car, of high-house to high house (!) will jumped in: “Fast & Furious 7”.

The road race of the first film have been increasingly to the accessories. There was a car in more and more unusual combat and Heist sequences and verkitschen the personal story of Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez):

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious is a testosterone-soaked Action-soap Opera. The only thing that matters here more than eggs, is the family – and it figures, return, surprisingly, the death of were thought to.

Here’s the “Fast & Furious 8”

“Fast & Furious 8” is not on Netflix. You can see the digital Version Amazon Video*, Google Play, iTunes and Maxdome borrow. In the case of our Affiliate Partner Amazon s on the spectacle, in which Dwayne Johnson wegkickt a fired Torpedo with his feet, also DVD and Blu-ray*.

And in the cinema’s as mentioned is more’in April 2021, with “Fast & Furious 9”, before some time later “to complete Fast & Furious 10” is the main series allegedly. In addition, a continuation to 2019, published a Spin-off from “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, is” in the making.

Vin Diesel about “Fast & Furious 10” and Paul Walker: “I promised my brother”

