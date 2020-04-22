In these times – beauty in the stutter mode, culture

Joginder Mishra
Look further, think further: What to do when the world stands still? Perhaps this is the Moment to start with Stop Motion.

The time stands still. The economy is at a standstill. The Silicon Valley is at a standstill. Even New York is at a standstill. I barely trust myself to say it out loud: in The Morning, I’m going to, more recently, awake, because my tiny world is so quiet. The singing of the birds in the garden, the Corona would not be as a Party winds.

Soon the story of this glory? The days are numbered seem to be where Windows was the only window to the world – at least for legions of home workers. The last minute panic is the of them come to the house now, because not every chest of drawers Marie Kondo-compliant clean? Because we have not yet learned the guitar?

Where, I wonder, with the well-intentioned tips on the To-Do List? At the latest, since I have a serious Article about the system relevance of the Pensioners-Passion “Puzzles”Link opens in a new window to not read the end of have to laugh I’m not a new Hobby. And I’m not Worried anymore that the dream factory is at a standstill. The runs at my home namely already in full swing.

The only contemporary time distribution in a time that is so moving, because almost nothing is moving: Stop-Motion. A timeless pleasure, just because it eats so much time. Small motor, big Fun: Twelve frames per second rich, so the rule of thumb of the experts, and we already have a law about jerky movement. Only takes a good hour, if it runs well. And if you are, the more fun.

In 5 steps to the first movie

  1. A first Stop Motion Film need not a full-blown story. A small scene will do for the beginning. The more clear the movement, the easier it will be.
  2. A cartoon is, perhaps, the long-term goal, because of the exceptionally time-consuming. With children figures out of paper, Clay, or LEGO figures are on offer.
  3. Set build, at best, illuminate, characters place.
  4. Scenery photograph, object, or Protagonist, easy to move, re-abfotografierem, next movement, etc.
  5. The photos, in sequence, for example, in the Windows Movie Maker to read. Or from the beginning with the App Stop Motion StudioLink opens in a new window work.

If Zen is the goal – here it is. In peace a little Snipping with the scissors, or Scribble with the pencil, or oil Pastels. Plasticine figures come as cute as Blobs of children: Animate almost everything, from beginner’s hand, and with a little help of an App.

What I wanted to say before, I think, is always, ahem, the door: a Allison SchulnikLink opens in a new window once started small.

Series: In these times

Thinking ahead in times of uncertainty: The SRF-Culture editor recommended reading-, listening – and the remarkable stories from the world of culture and Knowledge and gives new food for thought.

Show: Radio SRF 2 culture, culture up-to-date, 16.4.2020, at 17:10.

