In these times – beauty in the stutter mode, culture

Look further, think further: What to do when the world stands still? Perhaps this is the Moment to start with Stop Motion.

The time stands still. The economy is at a standstill. The Silicon Valley is at a standstill. Even New York is at a standstill. I barely trust myself to say it out loud: in The Morning, I’m going to, more recently, awake, because my tiny world is so quiet. The singing of the birds in the garden, the Corona would not be as a Party winds.

Soon the story of this glory? The days are numbered seem to be where Windows was the only window to the world – at least for legions of home workers. The last minute panic is the of them come to the house now, because not every chest of drawers Marie Kondo-compliant clean? Because we have not yet learned the guitar?

Where, I wonder, with the well-intentioned tips on the To-Do List? At the latest, since I have a serious Article about the system relevance of the Pensioners-Passion “Puzzles”Link opens in a new window to not read the end of have to laugh I’m not a new Hobby. And I’m not Worried anymore that the dream factory is at a standstill. The runs at my home namely already in full swing.

The only contemporary time distribution in a time that is so moving, because almost nothing is moving: Stop-Motion. A timeless pleasure, just because it eats so much time. Small motor, big Fun: Twelve frames per second rich, so the rule of thumb of the experts, and we already have a law about jerky movement. Only takes a good hour, if it runs well. And if you are, the more fun.

In 5 steps to the first movie A first Stop Motion Film need not a full-blown story. A small scene will do for the beginning. The more clear the movement, the easier it will be. A cartoon is, perhaps, the long-term goal, because of the exceptionally time-consuming. With children figures out of paper, Clay, or LEGO figures are on offer. Set build, at best, illuminate, characters place. Scenery photograph, object, or Protagonist, easy to move, re-abfotografierem, next movement, etc. The photos, in sequence, for example, in the Windows Movie Maker to read. Or from the beginning with the App Stop Motion Studio Link opens in a new window work.

If Zen is the goal – here it is. In peace a little Snipping with the scissors, or Scribble with the pencil, or oil Pastels. Plasticine figures come as cute as Blobs of children: Animate almost everything, from beginner’s hand, and with a little help of an App.

What I wanted to say before, I think, is always, ahem, the door: a Allison SchulnikLink opens in a new window once started small.