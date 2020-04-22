In the United States are looking for drones to Coronavirus-symptoms

In the USA, the so-called “pandemic drones in the process of completing” your first test flights. They are equipped with a sensor system that is from the air Coronavirus-symptoms to recognize.

The canadian air and space company, Draganfly has developed the drones together with Australian researchers reported The Next Web.

Can drones Coronavirus-symptoms detect

The company had the drones already on the USA to fly in order to complete first test flights. The flying objects are equipped with Sensors that measure from a height of up to 50 meters, the body temperature and heart and respiratory rate. In addition, you can also see coughing and Sneezing in crowds. Has tested the drone in Westport, Connecticut. The place is considered a Hotspot for the Coronavirus.

“One of the main problems for cities and communities, such as Westport with the management and response to a pandemic like the Covid-19 Virus is find out who could be infected and how far the disease has spread“, Councilman Jim Marpe explained.

Protection and Monitoring

The manufacturer Draganfly specifies the drones for the protection of at-risk groups, as well as to the To want Monitoring of Social Distancing measures on beaches, railway stations, Parks and shopping centres.

Privacy concerns will try to clear Draganfly however, out of the way. So it is not from the values of biometric features, face recognition come to use. The data collected will be anonymised. The Software attempts to understand patterns within collections. Thus, you should be able to respond more quickly to potential health threats.