In the case of Superstars at home







Stars such as Lady Gaga have teamed up for a great concert together. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa.



The one sat in the garden, at the piano, others playing in the living room guitar: Many famous musicians have done for a large Internet concert together. With Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes, for example.

Also the German Band Milky Chance had at the Show for a brief appearance.

The Stars expressed their gratitude with the action at all the people that work for example in hospitals. Due to the Coronavirus, people in such professions have a very serious Job. The Stars took advantage of the concert to collect donations for the helpers.