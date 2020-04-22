In the case of Superstars at home
The one sat in the garden, at the piano, others playing in the living room guitar: Many famous musicians have done for a large Internet concert together. With Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes, for example.
Also the German Band Milky Chance had at the Show for a brief appearance.
The Stars expressed their gratitude with the action at all the people that work for example in hospitals. Due to the Coronavirus, people in such professions have a very serious Job. The Stars took advantage of the concert to collect donations for the helpers.
Right concerts in front of many spectators can not give the musicians at the moment. The singer Taylor Swift, for example, said just all the concerts for this year. At the Show on the weekend with all the other celebs, she was able to sing at least over the Internet a song for their Fans.