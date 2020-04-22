Idris Elba supported the UN’s relief Fund for farmers ” small newspaper.at

Together with his wife, the British actor wants to raise as an “Ambassador of good will” donations for farmers in Need.





The British actor Idris Elba (“Luther”) supports one UNO-auxiliary Fund of the farmers in poorer countries, the Master of the Coronavirus-induced crisis is to help. He appealed to wealthy countries to let these people support, in order to prevent “unnecessary suffering” in the light of the corona crisis.

Elba and his Wife Sabrina Dhowre, both of which were ill in March, even on the Coronavirus, have pledged their support for the International Fund for agricultural development (IFAD) project, launched the course. You will act as the “Ambassador of goodwill”. IFAD will make 40 million dollars available, at least another 200 million dollars you want to earn from governments, foundations and private organizations.



