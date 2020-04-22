Head nut-cinema compliant? These films challenge the mind

16. April 2020 – At 21:06

The Anti-Sprinkler

Up sprinkle, by the way, on the phone, chat, or surf the net – at the movies is impossible. At least, if at the end of the strip is a gigantic question mark should be written all over his face. But also, who is regarded as a cinematic shooting dog, the following works and to pay attention to every Detail trying, is to sit in one or the other of them with a confused frown, while the guy crawls across the screen.

Clever Mainstream thanks to Christopher Nolan

Most of the works of Christopher Nolan (49) is not missing in this list, of course. Critics accuse the Director sometimes though (and not entirely unjustly), to verkünsteln and. Nevertheless, he has managed the feat, and to associate sophisticated Plots with the Mainstream, and the audience, in spite of the Bombast, a bit simple or mentally exerting. The two best examples of this are “Inception” and “Interstellar”.

In the former Film starring Leonardo DiCaprio (45) must have a variety of dream levels to fight, which are connected all to each other, respectively, but a completely different look. The plot of the film makes it possible for the boundaries of reality elegant to overturn it and to deliver incredible display values. Same game with “Interstellar”, it’s just that in the space-Sci-Fi strip, the fourth Dimension broken and the mischief will be driven with our understanding of space and time – a Motto that can be found in many head-butt-movies.

The two best films of Nolan also require plenty of brain power: About his second Film, “Memento”, based on a short story by his brother Jonathan. This tells parts of the story in chronologically reverse direction and transports the viewer into the predicament of the main character Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce, 52), has lost the ability to form new memories to save. In his desperate attempt to find the killer of his wife, he, therefore, new evidence to the fact on the body to tattoo.

In addition, Nolan’s Film “The Prestige” recommended warmly. Two rival magicians, played by Christian Bale (46) and Hugh Jackman (51), in addition to fight it right up to the edge of the physically feasible – and beyond. The Film is so remarkable, because it the end of the 19th century. Century plays, after the first half of the term, but the short hand seems to change the Genre to Science Fiction. Or is it all in the end but just a narrative sleight of hand of the Director?

Nodes in the brain – the time travel paradox

When it comes to time travel, the human imagination beyond its limits. A variety of films from irritate this more or less. In the movie “the Arrival” by Denis Villeneuve (52) is a priority to the communication with the people extremely different type of Alien race that lands one day suddenly on the earth. Nevertheless, in a quiet, beautiful Film with Amy Adams (45) and Jeremy Renner (49) poses the question of the extent to which communication can the boundaries of space and time break.

As good as it is currently sadly relevant Film Terry Gilliam (79) time travel film “12 Monkeys” is. In it, Bruce Willis (65) travels to the past to prevent the outbreak of a deadly Virus that wiped out humanity almost completely, and damned the few Survivors to a life under the surface of the earth has. Skillfully, the Film leaves the audience over large parts of the puzzles, whether or not James Cole (Willis) is coming really from the future, or whether he’s just a belonging to the waffle.

Much more complicated it is the movie “Predestination” with Ethan Hawke (49). Here, the main character travels through time to prevent terrorist attacks of the “Fizzle Bomber” before they happened. A lot more may not be betrayed, only so much: At the end of it is shaken in the face of the incredible action that is in spite of everything, consistent, head in disbelief is: “Who travels time, can’t have Sex!”

The Indie film “Primer” is regarded as the Holy Grail of time travel movies. You mean, anyone who claims to have this Film be understood, lies in a rule. A group builds young men, a time machine, and sees this as their big Chance at wealth. The Film, which Shane Carruth (48) in addition to the main role also Director, screenwriter, production, music and editing has taken over, at a cost of Reportedly just US $ 7,000. To understand him, however, is priceless.

The master of the tray is… Jake Gyllenhaal!?

Anyone who thinks of complicated movies, the is not think necessarily immediately, the Name Jake Gyllenhaal (39). But those who look at the Vita of the actor, the it is noticeable that the Lord seems to have Gyllenhaal quite a soft spot for it. About the Film “Donnie Darko” from 2001, started Gyllenhaals career proves. As the mentally unstable title character is saved, apparently, by a strange rabbit named Frank life. The same Frank prophesied against Donnie, but also the end of the world – in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds.

In “Nocturnal Animals” slips Gyllenhaal in the role of a business and most unsuccessful author. To his former love (Amy Adams) to pay home, he has written a novel that is symbolic of the suffering portrays that she has inflicted on him. The Film by Tom Ford is not only visually a stunner. He also displays both the framework for action (reality) as well as the events of the fictional novel and interweaves them with each other. Out complicated) art has come of it (.

The question of reality and fiction also Gyllenhaals movie “Source Code”. The consciousness of Colter Stevens (Gyllenhaal) is transferred thanks to the latest technology in the victim of a terrorist attack on a train. This is the way it is supposed to in the final minutes shortly before the attack, evidence gathering, the identification of the perpetrator is not possible. If you can deal with on the premise of the film gets exciting Sci-Fi fare, and a satisfying end offered.

Gyllenhaal number four in Villeneuves Film “to see the Enemy” – and that too twice! A University Professor discovered, by chance, an actor, to be exact is the image. He obsessively starts to Investigate and finally contact with his DoppelgangeR. Also in the case of “the Enemy”, the better it is, the less you know in advance. The last shot of the film is a Kick to the Shin, especially for people who can start with a specific species nothing.

The “What the hell!?”-Classic

No enumeration of hard to track down films is complete, until the Name David Lynch (74) drops. With few exceptions, all of his films enable virtually question mark and/or a shake of the head. Fans love his surreal, seemingly meaning-Laden works, critics accuse them of arbitrariness and complain, that you sometimes no hidden meaning underlying. Who wants to form an opinion, it should try to Start with “Mulholland Drive”, “Lost Highway” or “Eraserhead”.

Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) “2001: a space Odyssey” is a Film that deserves the epithet Odyssey, a truly. The Sci-Fi flick from 1968 is told, after all, just the Evolution of the pre-human (prologue: “The Dawn of Man”) about a space voyage to Jupiter to rebirth as a “Space Baby”. And all of that Kubrick creates, not only with haunting images, but in a comparatively short runtime of 143 minutes. For comparison: “Sex and the City – The movie” takes just as long…