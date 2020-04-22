He gave Will Smith his voice: mourning the actor Leon Boden (†61)!

Actor and synchronous speaker Leon soil is surprisingly died at the age of only 61 years. He gave numerous Hollywood-Start his voice.

Actor and synchronous speaker Leon soil has died at the age of 61 years. © imago images / Sven Simon



As its Agency in respect of T-Online confirmed, succumbed to floor of his cancer.

Known the 61-Year-old in Germany for his roles in the TV series “The Red mile” and “Behind bars – The women’s prison”.

While he was in the SATELLITE.1 series was better in the neighborhood made it on RTL in the prison the women as a normally open contact Edgar Brock life.

Fellow actress Katy Karrenbauer (57) accompanied him for three years in the RTL TV-series. No wonder she was particularly taken by the news of his death. On Facebook she took in a touching post farewell.

“Dear Leon. We knew each other already from the 80s and the Kiel times…”, she began her Post and admitted that they met after the From the TV series, although a few times, but it was suddenly quiet around the ground.

“The other day I was talking with colleagues about you, and we wondered how you fared may be, and what do you do (I had found old pictures of the two of us), knew, you, of course, with your wonderful voice and the synchronous world-wide area,” said Karrenbauer more.

The 57-Year-old played with it on the second leg of their fellow actors. The floor gave, among other things, the Hollywood greats Want to voice Smith, Jason Statham and Denzel Washington. Recently, the 61-Year-old was listening to in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” to.