HBO’s Max starts at the end of may in the USA

The American channel Home Box Office (HBO) is known for exciting series Highlights such as “Game of Thrones”, “Chernobyl” and “Westworld”. 27. May starts in the US with HBO, Max, the in-house streaming service of the channel, as HBO has announced.

For just 15 US dollars a month users can get more than 10,000 hours of entertainment, as the industry magazine “Variety” reported. Only HBO is not included Hits such as “Game of Thrones”: in addition to super-hero movies from the DC universe – including “Wonder Woman” with Gal Gadot (34) and series of classics such as “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” are included in the package, new in-house productions such as “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick (34).

The service is coming to Germany?

At the moment it is not known when, or if, HBO the offer to Germany brings. Many of the productions of the house are currently already in the series to see package of Sky Ticket, often parallel to the US Start.

RND/wue/spot