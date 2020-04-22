Gronkowski to Brady to Tampa

Standing in front of a Comeback in the NFL: Rob Gronkowski. Photo: Chris O’meara/AP/dpa (picture: AP)

Tampa – On the Video with the music of “Bad boys for life” don’t grin Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski only, it is currently and still is an expression of the joy of a real NFL Hammer.

As at 21. April it was clear that the soon to be 31-year-old Tight End Gronkowski will return to a little more than a year from the pension and in the future, as the Quarterback Superstar Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers American Football is play, posted Brady the short old Clip in his Instagram Story. All he had to do, because even so, it was clear that The reunification of one of the best player Duos in the NFL history is in his senses and a real Coup.

“I’m back. I’ve always said, if I have the feeling, and it feels right, am I ready to go back on the field. And this feeling I have. I’m ready,” he quoted Fox Sports the almost two-Meter-high colossus. The Buccaneers welcomed Brady’s buddy with a long article full of impressive statistics, as well as a large “Welcome to Tampa Bay, Gronk!” on your Club Homepage.

In the Text, the Bucs confirmed that you will get in addition to Gronkowski a right of access in the seventh round of the upcoming Draft. The Patriots received in return a right of access in the fourth round of the transfer rights exchange, the on 23. April begins.

The Buccaneers have on paper one of the best attacking formations in the NFL. In addition to the six-time Super Bowl Champion Brady, the career changed a few weeks ago for the first time in his Pro-the Club, are in addition to Gronkowski, the two Star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the squad. Betting operators to match immediately after the first messages about the Surprise your rates for a possible Super Bowl victory for the Buccaneers.

When Brady and Gronkwoski can in the light of the Corona-crisis and, therefore, blocked the club area together for the first time in the new colours of the train, is open. Coordination problems, the two should not have anyway.

Both have so far only played for the New England Patriots and took in their common nine years, three times the Super Bowl. Gronkowski caught, according to ESPN 78 Touchdown passes Brady’s and more than twice as many as any other player. Only five pairs of NFL history have achieved together more Touchdowns.

Gronkowski finished the season 2018/2019 his career, most recently as the Wrestler is active and won even a title in the WWE. The extent to which his Comeback is compatible, was initially unclear.



