Greta Thunberg switches in Corona-crisis, and has this message to all

Greta Thunberg (17) logs on to Twitter for the Corona-crisis-to-word.
Stockholm (Sweden) – The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (17) should have brought the Coronavirus powerful from the concept.
Although you demonstrated because of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic continues for more climate protection – but only online .
Several times she called on her Followers on Twitter and Instagram to stay in the light of the Corona-crisis at home and instead, in the social networks, a greater effort against the climate crisis to demand.
They also enthusiastically supported the worldwide event “One World: Together At Home”.
On Tuesday, the 17-Year-old turned to Twitter with a clear message to your Followers, and spoke clearly to the current Corona-crisis (translated from English):
“Applauded the health personnel. Give them higher wages, better working conditions, and durable sufficient resources. Help the workers out of trouble! And saves you the Clap instead of Finance for the environmental companies that are polluting? A really sarcastic, slow Clap for those who destroy our world.”
Thunberg traveled in February and early March in various European cities and had protested, among other things, in Hamburg, with tens of thousands of people for more climate protection.
After her return to Stockholm she had isolated himself in a rented apartment because they expected due to various symptoms that she has been infected with the Virus.
Has not been tested, however, because in Sweden only then, Corona Tests are performed if the Person concerned is in need of medical treatment. Meanwhile, the 17-Year-old recovered.