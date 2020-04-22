Golden State Warriors offering Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul

The Golden State Warriors won and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are a total of three titles. The Splash Brothers were not always inviolable, 2011, the Warriors tried to trade the Duo against Chris Paul.

The Ethan Strauss reports (The Athletic) in his book The Victory Machine. Thus, the Warriors were close to a Deal with the then New Orleans Hornets, Chris Paul for Curry and Thompson to try to rescue.

Also Hornets-GM Dell Demps was interested, but in the end the Trade is failed due to Paul himself. CP3s contract only ran until 2012, and told the Warriors that he would not extend if they would trade for him in the Bay Area.

Curry and Thompson have been offered not only New Orleans, as an anonymous GM said: “The Warriors were lucky, that they have unsuccessfully tried to get Steph and Klay in a package for a Star. You have often tried, but always failed.”

Warriors wanted to trade Curry to Milwaukee

Also in 2012, the Dubs thought to a Curry Trade. At that time, the Warriors Monta Ellis for Andrew Bogut to Milwaukee tradeten, but before that, both Teams exchanged according to Strauss already curries medical record. A Curry Trade was also discussed since, but failed on the no. of the medical Department at the Bucks. This had found that Curry would have to be operated on the ankle, which later turned out to be right.

The failed Trades Curry to Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat), the most faithful players in the NBA. Since 2009, the Guard now plays for the Warriors, during this time, he won three Championships and two MVPs. Klay Thompson is since 2011 part of the Warriors.