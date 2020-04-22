Games that need a Remaster

Vienna – Everyone knows about Super Mario. Ert since the beginning of the 80s, the icon of the game industry. However, while the small, Italian plumber with a mustache on mushrooms jumped to his peach to save the Princess, played another Prince in the West with time. The Game Series Prince of Persia is from the last Millennium, but even today its Fans.

Prince of Persia vs Mario: Who jumps farther?

The first Prince of Persia appeared in 1989. At first glance, a normal Platformer. However, on the second you saw the difference. You didn’t make an obstacle, and would die, could you turn the “back in time” and the obstacle, repeat! The game was a success and there are more parts followed round to the Prince in search of his Princess.

However, in the late ‘ 90s, it was then quietly to the Prince. Its big Relaunch occurs should then follow on the Playstation 2. Ubisoft a discovered the brand and breathed new life. And that was quite a performance!

The Sands of Time a highlight was the Prince of Persia-History

In his first three-dimensional appearance in The Sands of Time could play the Prince with the time. It turned out to be a very useful Feature. But the entire game was more than just a simple Platformer. The charming Prince found himself in the midst of an intrigue again, and gained the power of time sand, which it turn is the time for a certain period of time back and so what happened back could make. It was really impressive! In this time, a rule broke down the right Hype around the Prince, who even made it to the cinema, with Jake Gyllenhaal in the main role.

For The Nostalgic. Here are a few Screenshots of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (via PlayStation.com):

The Highlight of the series is the sequel, however, was. Part one was based very strongly on disney’s Aladdin the design, a hit man in part two dark Version of the Prince. Plagued by his fate, and followed by the curse of the spirit, because he has manipulated the time and changed. It was like a conversion from the Charman more Superman to the dark Batman. The music changed to Heavy Metal, rough, hard sounds instead of “evening of rural brass-band music”.

So, you find yourself in a castle and while on the road, it breaks suddenly out of nowhere the spirit of the times from the wall and chases us! Of course you have to try not to get caught. These Mechanics from the unexpected surprise, the curse gave the game a complete new turn. It was also here that Ubisoft his Action-Adventure Mechanics to began to build what would later become the Basis for Assassin’s Creed. You could swing without a lot of “Button-Mashing” through the areas of the castle and move on.

Prince of Persia: By the younger brother of outdated

A third part completed the trilogy on PS2, it’s spin-off on the followed the next console generationnot more , however, were so convincing and impressive as the PlayStation 2Version.

The Launch from the previously mentioned came Assassin’s Creed. This brand should be one of the most successful of Ubisoft and the Games industry at all. Also, this made it to the cinema, but we leave because of the miserable Performance of the outside.

Long waited for a new Prince of Persiawhen then, finally, the response of Ubisoft followed that Assassin’s Creed the Prince, in your opinion, ersezt, it was a “further development” of the game mechanics and you see no way to get both brands in parallel on life. The French Publisher has taken the Prince to the grave.

Revival as a Anniversary Collection?

But how it looks with a Remaster? At the Moment everything possible is provided with a Remaster, recently Crysis has been announced, Bayonetta first appeared (and was getetestet of us), the entire Resident Evil series, one after the other. Why is jumping so Ubisoft not on the train and get the Prince out of the drawer?!

We can only hope Prince of Persia it would have certainly earned it. Consider a possible Collection of all the previous parts! Last year the Prince celebrated his 20. Birthday. Even Bayonetta and Vanquish got a Remaster, and it is just for ten year olds!

Here is our wish, therefore, is Ubisoftplease , please turn back the time and give us the Prince again!

The last title in the series, “The Forgotten Sands”, was released in may 2010 for PlayStation 3, PC Windows, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Portable.

Current rumors about a Remake for The Sands of Time

Ubisoft has sometimes confirmed nothing of it, but on Reddit and ResetEra there are two Leaks to a possible Remake of The Sands of Time. The allegations go even to the extent that each of the three games in the original trilogy for the Modern new. The French Publisher wants to get “back to his Fans” again, after Far Cry New Dawn and The Division 2 failed. If The Sands of Time well also could be sold Warrior Within and The Two Thrones be re-made. For the Re-adaptation in the Modern the combat system is changed somewhat, the Creator of the series, Jordan Mechnerwith to be on Board.

When this Remake to appear is uncertain, as it Ubisoft yet not once yet has announced. This announcement should take place shortly digital. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is unconfirmed in development for PC (Uplay, Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.