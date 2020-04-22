Fortnite: In the case of Apres Ski dancing

Where is Apres Ski in Fortnite? Now there is the new Astronomical Challenges that you can Emote back up. For this, you have to dance in certain places.

What’s the Challenge? In Fortnite, players are looking for Apres Ski. This is important for the Astronomical Challenges, which is

Dance for 10 seconds on the dance floor of The Yacht or Après-Ski

Where your Apres Ski in Fortnite takes place, you can see on the Map:

Après-Ski can be found in the South of the map

Here’s your Après-finds-Ski in Fortnite

This is Après-Ski: For Après-Ski there is a Ski-hut in the southern mountains of the Fortnite Map. It is right to go and is in the interior, especially from a huge dance floor – just the, to the your dance.

The bass from the cabin you can hear from some distance away, the bright lights are hard to miss. On the map you will find the hut at the very bottom, to the southwest of Misty Meadows in the grid box E8.

If you want to forego the trip to Après-Ski, you can also easy to the Yacht trips, however, was taken over by Marvel Hero Deadpool. There but you should be prepared for a lot of resistance, because in addition to the rumlunger agent it takes at the Moment a lot of players on the luxurious boat.

It is for the Challenges: You have brought the dance floor to Glow and also the rest of the Challenges completed, you will receive multiple Items. These include:

The new Event-Emote

A new loading screen

A new Banner

A Spray Motif

Bring the rage on stage 🤘 Complete all of Travis Scott’s Astronomical Challenges to unlock the iconic Rage emote! pic.twitter.com/0k9PJXpS52 — Fortnite (@Fortnite Game) April 21, 2020

With these Items your ideal silk for the Friday start at the end of the Event prepared.

The Astronomical Challenges are: Next Friday, the start Live-concerts of Travis Scott in Fortnite. In advance there are, however, to solve the new “Astronomical Challenges” since Tuesday evening in the game. This brings not only new Skins and Cosmetics, but also the new “Rage” Emoticon. The tasks are: