“Fast & Furious”, “Iron Man”, “Behind bars”: Leon soil is

Many knew him from TV series such as “Behind bars”, but far more because of his speaking roles: Leon Ground died at the age of 61.

He was as an actor and a synchronous speaker of Hollywood greats such as Will Smith, Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Denzel Washington: Now is Leon Ground at the age of 61 surprisingly, it died. How is “T-Online” reported, suffered the Mime of a cancer disease, which he shortly before his 62. Birthday died.

Began his acting career on the theatrical stage, however, since the 1990s, he was also in theater and TV productions. So he was, for example, for “friends for life” in front of the camera, but also “die Rosenheim-Cops”, “Alarm für Corba 11”, “Behind bars”, “the scene of the crime”, “The Red mile” or “In all friendship”. He also lent his voice to many action heroes on the screen (“Iron Man,” “Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”, “Transporter”), or in the Gaming scene and worked as a Director.

“Dear Leon. We knew each other already from the 80s,” remembers “Behind bars”-Mrs Katy Karrenbauer is on Facebook. “The other day I was talking with a colleague about you and we wondered how you fared may be, and what do you do (I had found old pictures of the two of us), knew, you, of course, with your wonderful voice and the synchronous world-wide field test. (…) Your voice, your style and your great game, as well as Much of our time together will stay with me always, in a colorful memory.”