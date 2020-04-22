Image: www.imago-images.de / Stefani Reynolds

Analysis

Experts explain why trump’s poll numbers are not good

Donald Trump has experienced the best poll results of his presidency, although he has made in the Corona-crisis much wrong. His survey results are not as good as is claimed.

Trump on the survey?

Donald Trump has overslept the beginning of the Corona pandemic in the United States. Instead of reacting fast, he has talked of the danger at first small, and then the guilty sought to justify the high numbers of victims. However, despite a zigzag course Trump rise in the polls to previous record values. At the end of March he had reached its previous peak value of 49 percent approval.

For many experts, the typical “rally ’round the flag” effect (English: the flag of gather). This effect is often observed in times of crisis. While the perceived risk, the survey values of the Ruling, because the population supported the government in difficult times, and even Stop addiction. This is not only for Donald Trump, but was already in its predecessors was the case. The US expert Michael high-speed existing confirmed:

“Crises are the hour of the Executive. Donald Trump presents himself as a strong man. He holds press conferences and shows ‘Leadership'”.

Policy adviser critical of Trump

For the political consultant Julius van de Laar and Yussi Pick, this relatively high Approval ratings for Trump, however, are not a sign that he has to win the elections in November – on The contrary. In the latest edition of the Podcast “Campaigning and Strategy” the two experts who were involved in the United States to the election campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, see Trumps gains rather critical. Election expert Yussi Pick is explained in the Podcast:

“The survey values of Donald Trump are not the actual shooting not so much in the height as in other countries, such as Austria. They are also not as good as George W. Bush after the 11.September 2001.”

Julius van de Laar does not consider the surveys automatically positive for Trump. At the request of watson, he adds:

“It is interesting to observe that governors of both parties rose in comparison to Donald Trump in the polls significantly in popularity. This could be an indicator that Trump, through his Actions in the Corona-crisis, no increase significant support outside of his voter base can capture.”

Even George W. Bush was in the polls better

And indeed, after the 11. September, the otherwise rather unpopular U.S. President has reached even George W. Bush 90 Percent Approval in polls. A record value can only be used with the shock after the terrorist attack explained. Bush Junior’s father, George H. W. Bush reached its record high with 89 per cent shortly after the start of the First Gulf war in 1991.

Measured against these values the 49 per cent that was able to reach Donald Trump at the end of March, are not really particularly impressive.

If the current values are sufficient to secure a second term in office, is anything other than safe. Especially since it is still not clear how the elections, specifically, should run, should continue for the Corona-measures. Even Donald Trump can’t build this Time on the tailwind of his legendary “Trump Rallies”. Because campaign events are currently only digitally possible.