Everyone should have a dog

From the current point of view, he could not be happier to have his four-legged friend in. As to the question of how you cope during the self-isolation is Best, says the 38-Year-old that everyone had to get a rescue dog, because he’s going to miss “something”. He told ‘USA Today’: “I would never give someone a piece of advice that comes from me. There is nothing I can give you, the… you Know, what would my advice? You adopt a dog! Everyone should buy a dog. If you don’t have a dog in your life, especially in this time, you miss something.” On the question of whether Dodger donates to him in these troubling times of consolation, he replied: “Oh, Yes, absolutely. He’s not avoiding me from the side.”

Since all the filming because of the Coronavirus pandemic have been interrupted in the works Chris on his scripts and is promoting his latest series ‘Defending Jacob’ for Apple TV + via Zoom. “Much of it is placed at the Moment on ice. There is always a pile of scripts, which you can watch, but… everything is kind of laid out months back, and I think a lot of people have other priorities,” says Evans. He feels “happy and blessed” to be in this difficult time for his family, but also that everyone have the feeling to be in a “worrying wait loop” is caught. “It is a difficult time. Everyone is a little scared and a little confused and a little unsure of what the future will bring. I feel very fortunate and blessed that I can be with my family, near and through them a kind of normality feeling, a kind of stability as a result of this family dynamic.”