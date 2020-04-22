Electric newcomer Valentin: When the Aliens play clarinet and sing

Valentin starts straight first so right: The artist from Berlin has their musical roots in the classical and in the avant-garde-electro-just right to bloom. We talk to her about the communication needs, demands and sucked the Berlin drug scene.

Something’s in life really what it seems? “Galileo Mystery” revealed to us regularly, how dark our world is. But: It’s not supposed to here now questionable reports but to Valentin. Musician, who appears at first glance, like that straight Powerhouse that is directly from the Berlin underground scene to the Twelve. Driving electro Sounds, poignant Lyrics and all with the announcement. According to their own information, namely Valentin is exactly the perfect time in the perfect place, and makes the kind of music that has you missing always.

So far, so clearly. Or is it not?



But very so clear it is not – or should we rather say: Is all complexas you might think. Behind the artists name is Valentin, Hannah Valentin, artist, entrepreneur, mom and Scion of a classical music household in Heidelberg, namely, lies. The latter explains the Love for music but also the fact that the 30-Year-old pretty good clarinet can play.

Blümerant on-the-go: Valentine. Photo: Evelina Vazgyte / Valentin

Classical and Pop is no longer quite so unusual mix: Grandmaster Nils Frahm full convinced on a regular basis with his albums Piano sound and electric sprinklers. Lizzo has, however, made it easy, the transverse flute in the Mainstream to anchor, so why not a clarinet to electro-pop? Also, Valentine thought, as she discovered to make three years ago, your possibilities of music: “I was the whole time on the search. I didn’t want to make a certain kind of music, but knew how. The electric one is as a woman often not asked to borrow – more than anyone else’s voice for its production. But I wanted to do-it-yourself music.” Nice coincidence that your former roommate the Production Software Ableton showed – after nearly two weeks of Valentine’s their first Song had found ready, and, finally, an Outlet for her musical Vision.

The clarinet?! Yes it is!



The Vision is such a thing: You could say that Valentin combines in her compositions, everything you makes. Your mesmerizing Lyrics a crawl through Thicket from Sound, and create the direct image of an Underground scene. You can imagine directly on how to Make the night dancing up in thrusts to Nirvana and short of anything else to think of. The Clarinet – sometimes Solo, sometimes as a Rhythm instrument is carefully woven here, and Valentine’s music gives something Sophisticated, something that can be cranky to the Roaring 20s think. One thing is for sure: If you listened to the once, let go of it as quickly again.

>> King mommy home alone: About favorite Spots, naked cooking, and Single Releases during Corona

Almost all self-made



Since then, Valentin is maximum even at their controllers, and the only Responsible for your music. On the question of which tag you are tagging would themselves most likely, says the musician, without thinking: “Autonomy“.

And this is not a restriction, Yes, if you look for your own A total work of art also other capable and suitable people to approach. Valentine’s Looks reminiscent of a mix Florence + the Machine and Die Antwoord. She herself confesses: “I’m a big Grimes Fan, maybe a lot of also comes.” Possible. The Outfits and Make-ups of alien-like fairy-tale thinking, mainly, but also about Stinny Stone, his character Designer and also a musician. On his Instagram page, you will see what Looks he conjures up otherwise from his hands:

Druff, druff, druff, druff, druff



Valentine’s first major Gig was on the Fusion, she is dancing a part of exactly this scene, which celebrates, perhaps a little too much anesthesia needs and then a little further on cloud ketamine once. In her Song “drugs” seems to take you exactly to address also: Who comes to Berlin, at the latest, after two weeks of event most on the Dancefloor – no matter how you was on it before.

“Well, not quite: I am very happy to be part of this Scene of celebrationI love the LGBTQ scene, this is all very close. Yourself users I but nothing.” In the Wake reveals also that the Track “drugs” is much more personal than one would initially assume. How to think for yourself. “My Lyrics are so tight and open, because the people to your thoughts.” Well, as mentioned at the beginning: Is not just keep everything how it is seems.

Valentine’s latest Single “Digital Hugs” makes its contribution to the Corona present. And what shall we say? It is not actually necessary to make the living room to the dance floor and send digital hugs in the world. Check it out:

>> Rita Ora talks to NOIZZ on quarantine, to be Alone and her new Single